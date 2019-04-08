Mansfield’s mixed tennis team are crowned league champions

Mansfield's mixed tennis team, from left, Niral Nan, captain Sharon Cox-Smith, Andrea Simmons and Jamie Spence.
The mixed team at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club are celebrating after being crowned champions in the Chesterfield and District Winter League.

It’s the first time since 2002/03 that Mansfield have lifted the trophy as they pushed six-times winners, Baslow, into second place. League newcomers, Ripley and Alfreton, filled third.

Captained by Sharon Cox-Smith, Mansfield were always in contention for the trophy, but the deciding match came at their Pheasant Hill home against Wingerworth A. It was a must-win contest to clinch the title, and they triumphed decisively by 50 games to 22.

As well as Cox-Smith, the team comrpised Niral Nan, Andrea Simmons and Jamie Spence.