Mansfield’s first professional boxing show for ten years

Boxing fans in Mansfield are counting down the days to the town’s first professional event for ten years.

It takes place at The Civic Quarter on Saturday, October 26, where Robin Hood Promotions will stage Notts Nxtgen.

The bill features the professional debut of Jev Blake, from Warsop, who is a familiar face from his days on the unlicensed scene with the Body And Soul gym.

Blake, an all-action aggressive fighter, guaranteed to please the crowd, is now with the Robin Hood Boxing management and promotions team. It is hoped that another Robin Hood fighter, Kirkby’s Kane Hardy, will make his pro debut on the card. He is a former world kickboxing champion.

Also on the bill is Nicky Weaver, from Nottingham, Sheffield-based Donte Dixon, who is managed by Frank Warren, and Newark’s Regis Sugden, who is unbeaten in three bouts.

Tickets can be bought from Robin Hood Boxing on 07833 995770, The Civic Quarter, or the World Physiques gym in Mansfield.