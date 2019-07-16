Mansfield rider steers nimble grey to showjumping triumph

Plucky Mansfield rider Beth Vernon shook off some fierce competition to land a major showjumping prize at SouthView Equestrian Centre in Winsford, Cheshire.

Vernon, aboard the six-year-old British-bred grey horse, Pewit Dezoito, won the second round of the Connolly’s Red Mills Senior Newcomers Championship, and earned a place in the final, which will be held during the Horse of the Year Show at Birmingham in October.

Twenty-eight of the initial starters jumped clear in the opening round, but then course designer Gillian Milner’s challenging track began to whittle them down.

Only 13 made it to the final jump-off, and then Vernon was one of only two to go clear. The quick and nimble agility of Pewit Dezoito ebnabled them to post a winning time of 44.08 seconds, four seconds ahead of the runner-up.