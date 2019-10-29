Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club opens its new £140,000 clubhouse

One of Nottinghamshire’s oldest sports organisations, Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club, is celebrating the official opening of its new £140,000 clubhouse.

Nottinghamshire County Council has contributed £50,000 towards the project, with the rest coming from the club’s own funds and also an interest-free loan from the Lawn Tennis Association.

It is hoped the clubhouse will attract even more people from Mansfield and the surrounding area to take up tennis and benefit from improved facilities.

For nearly 100 years, players at the club, which was formed in 1883, have been using a former military hut for meetings, events, refreshments and changing rooms.

The new clubhouse has disabled facilities for the first time, and a veranda viewing area for parents to watch children during coaching sessions and summer camps.