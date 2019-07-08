Mansfield Hosiery Mills stay top of Bassetlaw League with easy win

Title-chasing Mansfield Hosiery Mills showed no mercy on struggling Kiveton Park Colliery to stay top of the Championship in the Bassetlaw League.

The Millers put Kiveton into bat at The Fieldings and had them in trouble from the off, eventually dismissed them for just 145 in 36.1 overs.

All five of their bowlers took wickets, with the most notable damage being caused by Kamal Manek, who took 3-24 in eight overs, and Chamikara Mudalige, who bagged 3-39 from ten overs.

Hosiery Mills did lose a couple of cheap wickets in reply, but opener Stephen Gooding steadied the ship with a patient, unbeaten 50, including seven fours, and shared match-clinching partnerships of 68 with Manek (40) and 51 with captain Mark Smallwood (32no, one six and four fours). The Millers now head the table by nine points from Welbeck.