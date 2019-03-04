Mansfield Harriers’ star powers to victory for England

The indoor season of Mansfield Harriers star Luke Duffy goes from strength to strength after a terrific victory at the Welsh International meet in Cardiff.

Fresh from his bronze medal at the AAA National Indoor Track and Field and Championships, U20 runner Duffy was selected to compete for England and produced a commanding performance in the 1500m.

Crossing the line in a time of 3.56 minutes, Duffy relied on his undoubted power to front-run from a long way out and gradually ground his opponents down as he continued his unrelenting pace.

The middle-distance athlete, coached by Richard Massey, could hardly be in better shape as the outdoor season on the track looms into view.