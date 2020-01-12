Mansfield Harriers' star Connell storms to biggest win of career

One of Mansfield Harriers’ brightest young stars, Jenson Connell, stormed to the biggest win of his career to date at the British Cross Challenge in Scotland.

Making light work of the conditions at Stirling, where heavy rain turned much of the course into a quagmire, Connell won the U17s’ race over 6,000 metres.

Always with the leading group, he maintained a relentless, ferocious pace to win by 20 seconds from runner-up Archie Lowe, of Middlesbrough, in a time of 19 minutes, 39 seconds.

It was the first time a runner from Harriers had managed a podium place at one of these fixtures, and Connell now goes into the final at Loughborough with a serious chance of winning the five-race series.

The following day, the Mansfield club were celebrating again after a phenomenal run by Lauren McNeil on her England cross-country debut.

She produced arguably her best performance at the Cross Juan Muguerza Elgoibar in Spain, which was one of only five IAAF cross-country international permit meetings this winter.

Adding merit to McNeil’s display was that it came at U20 level, although she is still an U17 athlete. Not fazed at all by the age gap or by a high-class field, she was always in the leading group.

Thanks to a strong last lap, she thoroughly justified her selection by finishing in third position to take an amazing podium place and also be the first England athlete to cross the line.

Both McNeil and Connell are now looking forward to more success in 2020.