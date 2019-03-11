Mansfield Harriers impress at high-profile cross country championships

Mansfield Harriers runners impressed at the high-profile Inter Counties Cross Country Championships this weekend.

The popular event, which took place at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough this year, is one of the highlights of the winter athletics season as high quality fields in all age groups assemble for the competition.

Mansfield had three ladies perform superbly in the U20 women’s event with the outstanding performance of the day coming from Libby Coleman, who placed 10th.

With six places up for the GB Cross Country team for the World Cross Country Championships the race was always going to be fierce and Coleman went out with the leading group only dropping back in the last quarter of the race.

Having been injured for most of January and February this made the run from Coleman even better going in on limited training and without any warm up race.

Amber Scott had her best ever performance in the competition racing strongly for 38th and Mollie Scott put in another great run to place 97th.

Lauren McNeil continued her terrific winter season placing 36th in the U17 women’s race with Nancy Britton putting in a tremendous run to place 150th.

The only U15 girl to compete for Mansfield was Caitlin Dodds who placed 280th.

The start of the U13 girls’ race was a bit like a cavalry charge and both Mansfield athletes Grace Manson and Ruby Milnes fell at the first corner. Showing great strength of character to continue Manson placed 150th and Milnes 213th.