Mansfield Harriers excel at Newstead Abbey Dash

Mansfield Harriers juniors had remarkable success at the annual Newstead Abbey Dash 5k, including five of the first six females home.

There were also 39 men and 32 ladies from the club among a field of 256 runners at the race, hosted by Redhill Road Runners, which incorporated the Nottinghamshire Road 5K Championship.

Lauren McNeil was dominant as she stormed to victory in a rapid 17.59, also taking the county under-17 and senior title. Second place in the race went to Amber Scott in 18.56, who also took gold in the under-20 race and silver in the senior event.

In her best race for several months, Mollie Scott showed a welcome return to form, placing fifth overall in 20.01 and taking silver in the under-20 event.

May Roberts completed the clean sweep at under-20 as she took bronze in 21.34.

The team also enjoyed a clean sweep in the under-17 category as Grace Manson finished sixth lady in the race in 20.14 for under-17 silver and Caitlin Dodds took bronze in 20.24, placing seventh lady.

Jenson Connell put in a terrific run in the male race for fourth overall in 15.56, winning gold in the under-17 championship. Eleven-year-old Jude Ryan won bronze in the same race in an eye-opening time of 17.53.

All the other club juniors put in strong runs. Isabel Westwood recorded 21.15 for 70th, Ella Kennedy 22.16 for 102nd, Ava Blake 23.12 117th, Sam Knott 37th 18.56, Nathan Ellis 19.43 50th, Ed Sankey 59th 20.11, Will Sankey 113th 22.58, Joel Brereton 132nd 23.44 and Elizabeth Sinclair 171st 26.36.

Paul Wright continued his superb renaissance in the sport, placing third overall in 15.54 after a thrilling sprint finish with Connell to take county bronze. Other podium places were achieved by Jonny Lowe, who took the over-55 gold in 17.49 in 17th; Maddy Collinge gold at over-65, 176th in 27.04. Silver medals were taken by Andy Wetherill in the over-55 with 26th place 18.06, Roy Smith over-65 120th 22.15, Kirsty Huntington over-35 64th 20.30 and Bev Armstrong over-45 98th 22.05. Bronze medals were won by Chris Allcock in the over-45 competition as he placed 14th in 17.43 and Tina Copcutt in the over-55, placing 204th in 29.31.

Mansfield’s men showed tremendous strength in depth with a host of athletes making the top 100 with Neil Cope 9th 17.16, Jim Wales 12th 17.30, Dan Ellis 18th 17.51, Martin Fickling 20th 17.55, Stuart McNeil 27th 18.10, Gary Morley 30th 18.27, Mark Connell 32nd 18.32, Ste Rye 45th 19.24, 67th Tony Gelsthorpe 20.30, Mark Fickling 72nd 20.53, Craig Linacre 82nd 21.21, Steve Marlow 83rd 21.22, Dave Carver 95th 22.04 and Steve Little 96th 22.04.

Rob Lacey continued the charge for the finish placing 101st 22.15, with Graeme Baguley 103rd 22.18, Mark Marriott 109th 22.43, Shaun Middleton 111th 22.51, Shaun Arrowsmith 136th 23.56, Dave Robertson 148th 24.12, Mark Burr 149th 24.58, Matt Bevan 155th 25.29,Pete Copcutt 166th 26.22, Tim Richardson 180th 27.11, Kev Whitehead 182nd 27.28, Wayne Swiffen 193rd 28.06 and George Denton 254th 44.13.

The lady’s charge to the finish was fronted by Alice Mortiboy 119th 23.15 followed by Catherine Hough 123rd 23.27, Natasha Carver 131st 23.40, Sandra Baguley 138th 24.01, Jade Bacon 141st 24.25, Sarah Bradbury 145th 24.34, Sharon Armitage 161st 25.52, Vicki Faulkner 169th 26.30, Sarah Scott 175th 26.46, Heather Barber 187th 27.46, Mel Ceney 199th 28.06, Sue Lomas 206th 29.47, Jess Breider 212th 30.08, Petra Kucerova 221st 30.58, Caroline Rye 222nd 30.59, Michelle Simpkin 228th 32.19, Michelle Baxter 238th 32.59 and Ellie Stenson 243rd 36.38.