Mansfield Harriers’ Ellis is Robin Hood hero on 100-mile debut

While most eyes were focused on the Mansfield 10K and 5K races at the weekend, Dan Ellis was making a name for himself in the Robin Hood 100-mile race through Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park.

It was his first race at the distance for Mansfield Harriers’ ironman Ellis, but after months of preparation, he wwnt into it in great shape and full of confidence.

He was duly rewarded with a magnificent tenth place overall in a tremendous time of 21 hours, 16 minutes.

Ellis started the race cautiously, but was always going well and, with the help of his support team, he gathered momentum throughout.

With 20 miles to run, he started to pick up the pace and he surged through the field. past tiring rivals who were beginning to fade, to finish with aplomb.