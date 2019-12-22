Mansfield Harriers continue fine cross country form

Mansfield Harriers put in another tremendous team performance at the penultimate fixture of the winter Nottinghamshire Mini League Cross Country series.

Like at the previous three fixtures, the 35-strong team came out first on the day at Worksop College out of seven teams and are now in a strong position going into the last meeting in February.

With several athletes missing or struggling due to recent illness, the team effort was impressive – none more so than in the under-15 boys where, after three placings outside the top 10, Johar Ali had a his best cross country run to date as he was third.

In the same race Jake Greenhalgh continued his great winter, placing second with Sam Wilkinson 12th, Harry Wilkinson 19th and Sam Knott 20th. The under-15 team was second and are second in the series.

The under-11 girls continued to dominate their age group, having won all four fixtures. They have a big lead going to the last fixture after fine runs from Lily Mason, who was third, Amelia Arbon fourth, Charlie Whysall ninth, Maisy Slack 12th, Zia Clayton-Wade 18th, Florence Kenny 20th, Scarlet Jane 21st and Olivia Firth 33rd.

The under-13 boys are in an equally dominant position after the first four competitions. Jude Ryan was second at Worksop, followed by Edward Sankey in third, Eddie Holden fifth and William Sankey 11th.

Jemima Waller also put in her best run of the winter as she placed second in the under-13 girls, with strong support from Isabel Westwood, who was fourth, Zoe Spencer 10th, Freya Longmead 11th and Martha Yanney 15th. The team were second and are in the same place overall.

Great team packing from the under-15 girls saw them finish equal first and be second for the series. Olivia Hare was fifth, followed by the much improved Sophie Toyn in sixth, Grace Manson seventh, Caitlin Dodds eighth, Ruby Milnes 14th, Ava Blake 15th and Elizabeth Sinclair 22nd.

The under-11 boys were third to be in the same place overall. Dan Adams lead them home in seventh with Henry Waller ninth, James Harris 19th, Mitchell Smith 28th, Finlay Strauther 31st, Oliver Buglass 41st and Oscar Pilmore 43rd.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​