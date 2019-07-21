Mansfield Harrier Paul Wright shines at Hardwick 10k

Mansfield Harrier Paul Wright ran a great race to claim second spot at the Hardwick 10k race .

It is regarded as one of the traditional highlights of the summer calendar and attracted 500 runners - the most that was allowed - with Harriers sending 35 club runners.

Paul Wright had a superb run racing in the chasing pack throughout he forged his way through the field to finish second overall in a time of 35.02.

Remarkably Wright was a talented junior sprinter for Mansfield and has recently found his love for running again through Parkrun.

The men’s team are currently going from strength to strength and after tremendous packing from Jim Wales 19th 39.04, Clive Buck 23rd 39.44, Dan Ellis 24th 39.53 and Gary Morley 27th 40.36 they came away with a rewarding and much deserved team victory.

Ste Rye was next Mansfield athlete, just missing out on the scoring team home placing 31st in 41.13 with Adam Fairfield 62nd in 44.42, Mark Fickling 90th 46.45 and Nathan Ellis 93rd 47.15 also making the top 100. Steven Little placed 145th 49.51, Graeme Baguley 171st 51.24, Shaun Middleton 183rd 51.49, Dave Robertson 286th 55.39, Pete Copcutt 302nd 56.51, Mark Burr 307th 57.29, Shane Davis 313th 57.27, Tim Richardson 384th 61.20 and Wayne Swiffen 427th 65.54.

The battle to be first Mansfield lady home was a race long affair with Natasha Carver 194th 52,06 just pulling away from Catherine Hough who recorded 52.12 for the next position in placing 195th.

Sandra Baguley ran a superb 53,27 for 224th followed closely by Su Ward was the next in placing 235th in 53.33 with Maddy Collinge 320th 57.58, Latia Renshaw 352nd 59.14, Heather Barber 388th 61.46, Carol Fickling 397th 62.08, Mel Ceney 398th 62.10, Catherine Brogdale 410yh 63.32, Tina Copcutt 419th 64.53, Lisa Richardson 441st 66.39, Natasha Wilson 66.45, Caroline Frith 465th 70.57, Sallyann Charlton 473rd 71.51, Hayley Potts 477th 72.02 and Michelle Simpkin 483rd 73.22.