Mansfield golfers win gross title at charity event

Four Mansfield golfers took the gross title in a prestigious charity event at Ashbourne Golf Club to raise funds for the Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity.

The charity event, held annually in memory of Ashbourne and Derbyshire county player Mick Grundy, raised £2,664 for the charity. The competition has now raised more than £51,400 for the Anthony Nolan since the first event in 1998. The independent charity relies on financial support from individuals and organisations to carry out its lifesaving work.

A total of 27 teams of four from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire competed in the 22nd annual competition with the best gross score of the day claimed by Mark Betteridge, Fraser Darrington, Jason Middleton and Tim Clarke. They finished 7 under par.

This win comes 21 years after Betteridge and Clarke won the first Mick Grundy Memorial event in when they played alongside former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson.

Pictured from left are Mark Betteridge, Fraser Darrington, Jason Middleton and Tim Clarke.