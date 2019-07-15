Mansfield driver Faulconbridge dreaming of his first title

Mansfield-born driver Ryan Faulconbridge is dreaming of glory after sitting a handy third in the BRSCC Ford Fiesta Championship going into the mid-season break.

Faulconbridge was only 40 points adrift of the leader after victory at Snetterton in Norfolk in the latest race.

This followed two podiums in tne opening round of the championship at Silverstone, and but for a combination of car problems and bad luck during races, he would be even closer to the top of the standings.

Faulconbridge has shown good pace in all four rounds so far, and has plenty to look forward to in the scvond half of the season when races will be held at Brands Hatch twice, Anglesey and Silverstone again.

“Consistency is important,” he said. “I hope that, with a few tweaks to the car set-up, I will be able to challenge for my maiden title.

“I would like to thanks all my sponsors, who have given me fantastic support during 2019, which is very much appreciated.”

Faulconbridge’s team is JamSport Racing. They are the defending constructors’ champions and are sitting pretty to successfully defend their crown.

Supporters can follow the driver’s progress in his upcoming races on his website, or on his Facebook page, Ryan Faulconbridge Racing.