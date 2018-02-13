Mansfield co-driver sets his sights high for 2018 Junior World Rally Championships

Mansfield rally co-driver Phil Hall has landed a sought after seat in the Junior World Rally Championship for 2018, alongside driver Tom Williams.

After teaming up for a handful of events during the latter part of 2017, including his home round World Rally Championship debut at Wales Rally GB, Hall will re-join Williams to contest the rally championship this year.

The duo were selected to compete in the series in which 15 crews will vie for the prize of a brand new Fiesta R5 and WRC2 entry in 2019, battling for honours in identical Ford Fiesta 1.0ltr EcoBoost machines.

Hall, 28, is no stranger to World Rally Championship events, racking up 12 WRC starts in his co-driving career. The progressive MSA Academy graduate has endured a busy calendar over the past few years, contesting events from the USA to Australia in a staggered campaign.

Now, the RAF reservist is able to fully commit to a season with Williams and becomes the only British co-driver in the hotly contested championship.

“Tom and I are focused on building our experience at this level, we feel prepared and ready for the challenge,” said Hall.

“We will be surrounded by some of the top junior drivers in the world, and so it will be an ideal opportunity to learn and develop our own skills.

“This is without doubt one of the biggest prizes in rallying and I’m really looking forward to the competition.”

And added: “I’ve always aimed for the top as a co-driver and the World Rally Championship is a place I really want to be.

“Being with Tom is fantastic and he really is a talented guy, we get on so well together in and out of the car so it’s going to be a great year. Along with the support from itsmymotorsport.com and the Royal Air Force, I really can’t wait to get started.”

The 2018 season kicks off with Rally Sweden this weekend.