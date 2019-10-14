Mansfield co-driver Hall ends season with high drama in Wales Rally GB

Co-driver Phil Hall, of Mansfield, rounded off his season in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) with a creditable performance, and now has his sights firmly set on 2020.

The 30-year-old Hall guided fellow Brit Tom Williams into eighth place in their category at the gruelling Wales Rally GB, despite an event filled with drama for the pair.

They were running as high as fourth at one point, defying torrential rain and thick mud, but they were hampered by a time-zapping puncture.

Bravely, they hit back on the five-stage second-day, achieving top-three stage-times as Hall brought his considerable experience to bear, and they even recovered from a roll that forced them to temporarily retire.

The Mansfield man said: “It was a race of what might have been in many ways, but it was very special to be competing on home soil again.

“It was a great place to cap what has been one of the toughest seasons so far. After four years at Junior WRC level, I have built up so much experience and knowledge.

“I have really enjoyed adapting to the many different events and situations. It has made me stronger, and will certainly help as I look towards my plans for next season.”

The competition has been intense in this year’s five-round Junior WRC series, taking in locations such as Sweden, Corsica, Sardinia and Finland, as well as Britain.

But Hall has put his world-class co-driving skills to good use as part of the only all-British team, and he ended up ninth overall in the standings.