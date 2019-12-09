Mansfield co-driver Hall ends rallying season on a high

World rally co-driver Phil Hall, of Mansfield, ended his 2019 season on a high by winning the Royal Air Force (RAF) Championship.

After a buoyant season in the Junior World Championship, the 30-year-old Hall secured his success after grabbing a last-minute seat alongside driver Ross Leach.

It was made poignant by the fact that Hall is an RAF reservist himself and joined forces with them in a unique collaboration earlier in the year when he and his colleagues were put through their paces in a series of challenges.

He said: “It has been a tough season in the Junior WRC, but winning this RAF Championship was important for me to do, so thanks to Ross for delivering a fantastic drive.

“RAF rallying holds a close place to my heart, and they have been alongside me in every part of my world championship journey this season.”

Hall’s fourth full season in the world championship took him to venues across the globe, including Finland and Sardinia.

He ended up in ninth place overall, and he enjoyed several other high-profile outings during the course of the season, including alongside Nicky Grist in the Eifel Rallye Festival in Germany.

Now Hall, who is regarded as one of the leading new-generation British co-drivers is evaluating his plans for next year. He added: “My focus is on 2020 and beyond.

“I certainly won’t be standing still, and I have several opportunities to explore over the winter. It will be another busy year ahead.”