Mansfield boxing legend Steve Ward documentary gets UK premiere this week

A sell-out charity screening premiering a new documentary about the world’s oldest professional boxer, Mansfield-based Steve Ward, takes place this Friday at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex raising funds for The Stroke Association.

The documentary titled ‘The Champ of Champs’ is shot through the eyes of ‘Champs’ the iconic roadside cafe dedicated to Steve and on location in Nottingham and Mansfield.

Featuring interviews with inspirational boxing personalities such as a member of Tyson Fury’s ringside team and BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero Marcellus Baz, the story focuses on how Triple Guinness World Record Boxing Champion Steve Ward became the oldest professional boxer in the world.

It tells a remarkable story of how he refused to be beaten after being told by seven different doctors he’d never be able to walk properly again after a serious accident and returned to the ring at the age of 54, still fighting professionally seven years later.

The documentary, already selected by international film festivals, enjoys its UK premiere in Steve’s home county of Nottinghamshire, before being screened globally around the world.