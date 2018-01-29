Mansfield boss second half to stay in top three

A second-half tally of 15 unanswered points earned Mansfield another victory and cemented their place in the top three of the National League’s Midlands 3 East (North) division.

In a thoroughly entertaining game, Mansfield beat Sleaford 29-20 on a cold, drizzly afternoon at Eakring Road, and their performance delighted head coach Wayne Robinson.

“I thought we came out in the second half very well,” said Robinson. “We didn’t let the fact that we were behind stop us from being positive with the ball.”

In fact, the blue-and-whites trailed 20-14 at the break, but they had started brightly, easing into a 7-0 lead when chips by Gareth Wagstaff and Andreas Zacaharia led to the latter scoring before a successful conversion by John Ross Ward.

Despite another try, from Phil Pogmore, who enjoyed a stellar game, and another conversion, Sleaford enjoyed lots of possession and territory to edge ahead.

The second period belonged to Mansfield, though, as Emmanuel Ogunode dived over the line, Pogmore scored his second try and Ross Ward not only kicked a third conversion but also produced a rare drop-goal. This Saturday (2.15 pm), they travel to meet mid-table Spalding.