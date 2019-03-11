Mansfield and Sutton runners earn England selection

Sutton Harriers runner Kristian Watson and Mansfield Harriers runner Johny Lowe have earned a place in the England 10k squad to compete in Birmimgham in May.

Watson was first back in the Masters 35 age group at the Chester 10k qualifying race in a time of 32,48.

Lowe placed third in the Masters 55 age group in 37.19m, a clear 52 seconds in front of the fourth placed athlete.

They will be joined by fellow Mansfield athlete Andy Wetherill, who qualified in the Masters 60 age group at Telford in December.