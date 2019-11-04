Magnificent seven shine at Huthwaite’s successful boxing show

Seven of their own young fighters were on the bill as Huthwaite Boxing Club staged a successful amateur show at the Grosvenor Rooms in Sutton.

The show lived up to all expectations, and head coach Jordan Turner said: “The atmosphere was terrific. All the hard work paid off, and it was great to see such fantastic support for all the boxers.”

The youngest of the Huthwaite contingent was ten-year-old Tyson Price, who showed a good level of skill and fine selection of punches.

Turner said: “Tyson is a tough lad and nothing fazes him. It won’t be long before he goes into full, competitive bouts.”

Also showing promise for the future were improving 11-year-old Joel Price and 13-year-old Riley Weaver, who produced his best display so far.

Representing the Huthwaite club in competitive fights were Connor Kitchener, who is 12, Ashton Simpson, 14, Charlie Chappell, 21, and 16-year-old Matthew Sludds.

Kitchener won by a unanimous decision, Simpson and Chappell lost on split decisions, and Sludds won with a performance of true grit.