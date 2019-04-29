London Marathon best for Mansfield Harriers runner

Stuart McNeil, of Mansfield Harriers, ran the race of his life when tackling the UK’s ultimate event, the London Marathon, on Sunday.

McNeil and five others from the Harriers club joined the thousands on the start line for the race that has become an annual, national institution.

And after weeks of big mileage in preparation, he produced a superb performance to knock four minutes off his previous personal-best (PB) time to record an eyecatching two hours, 45 minutes, 29 seconds.

Everything about the race was spot-on for McNeil, who got his tactics and timings exactly right, and he returned home a delighted man after his months of hard work.

All the runners were pleased that Storm Hannah had finally blown out of the way and following McNeil in, and also under the four-hour barrier, were David Binch, who posted a time of 3.39.59, which was a five-minute PB, and Rob Lacey, who recorded 3.52.45.

Of the other senior Harriers in London, Mark Marriott enjoyed a terrific run to clock 4.23.07, while Esther Sinclair and Diane Stewart were both happy to finish under five hours. Sinclair posted a time of 4.52.52, while Stewart was inches behind in 4.54.58.