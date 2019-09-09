Liam Patterson-White tops 1500 runs and 100 wickets for Farnsfield in NPL defeat to Hucknall

The penultimate round of Owzat-Cricket Nottinghamshire Premier League fixtures proved decisive at both ends of the table.

Staying in the lower reaches, the big game saw Farnsfield play host to Hucknall.

Having slipped into the bottom two last week, Farnsfield knew a win here would lift them above their opponents.

After winning the toss and reducing Hucknall to 7 for 2, they would have been feeling good. Jake Libby and Aadil Ali trod all over that good feeling with a partnership of 106, ended by the dismissal of Ali for 56. The next partnership was even bigger, Libby adding 129 with Sam Johnson, before he fell just after reaching his century on 101. Johnson pushed on to 91, being dismissed off the final ball of the innings, with Hucknall on 278 for 5.

The run chase was over before it began, Harry Finch (3 for 25) reducing Farnsfield to 14 for 4.

Liam Patterson-White (39) added 64 with Mathew Roberts and the tail wagged but the home side were dismissed for 184 in the 49th over. Patterson-White passing 1500 runs and 100 wickets was small consolation.