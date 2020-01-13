Last-minute winner caps memorable Challenge Cup debut by Sherwood Wolf Hunt

Heroic Sherwood Wolf Hunt enjoyed a memorable debut in rugby league’s Coral Challenge Cup by pulling off a shock, last-gasp win.

Bookmakers gave the Mansfield-based underdogs little chance against Wests Warriors, from London, who play a tier above them.

But in front of a crowd of 421 at Debdale Lane, Wolf Hunt hit back from 20-16 down at half-time to win 26-24 thanks to a dramatic last-minute winner.

From a penalty and after strong drives forward, captain Lee Chapman scooped the ball up and, as he was tackled, he released it to Alan Symcox, who found enough space to drive over the line and send supporters wild with delight. John-Ross Ward added the conversion to clinch the victory.

Wolf Hunt had also started the First Round tie strongly and, with just four minutes on the clock, Chapman went under the sticks to post the first points.

Wests soon hit back with a well-worked try out wide by impressive winger Brad Aird. And as both sides continued to trade blows, there were some huge defensive efforts, most notably from the hosts’ second-rower Charlie Masons, who tackled everything that moved and earned the man-of-the-match award.

Wests were put under strong pressure and, eventually, they cracked as Chapman darted over from acting half-back.

A penalty from Ward added to his earlier conversions before the visitors ended the half with two tries inside six minutes to grab a four-point lead. The second was a shade lucky as Aird collected a loose pass in his own half and raced the full length to touch down.

Wests increased their advantage to 24-16 in the second period when centre Liam Ryan went over. However, Wolf Hunt had dominated most of the match, and they refused to be deterred.

They closed the gap when hooker Richie Hughes bossed his way over the line, and they were unfortunate when another try, scored by Mason after drives from Terry Titi, Chris Whitehead and the energetic Mike Allen, was disallowed for offside.

As the minutes ticked by, a battle of attrition ensued, with Wolf Hunt having to get through a tremendous amount of defensive work. But they also looked the side most likely to score again.

WOLF HUNT LINE-UP – Hill, Aldread, Childs, Ducker, Manning, Symcox, Ward, Jones, Hughes, Chapman, Lieber, Mason, Wycherley, Allen, Whitehead, Titi, Lee.