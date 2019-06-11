Larwood Park ready to host its first cricket match

The latest milestone in the project to develop Larwood Park as a community and sports hub for Kirkby will be achieved this Saturday.

For the first competitive senior cricket match at the ground, off Sutton Road, will be played when Kirkby Portland’s third team take on Kinoulton 2nd in the South Notts League.

“It will be an historical event and quite a big occasion,” enthused the team’s captain, Robert Della-Spina.

“We were looking for a new ground to play on because the facilities at our current base, Newstead Abbey, aren’t great.

“We approached Ashfield rugby club, and they kindly agreed that we could use Larwood Park for the rest of this season.

“It is all part of developing community involvement at the venue, and will help us to attract more youngsters to our club.”

Kirkby Portland, whose main ground is on Nuncargate Road, have a lot of promising, young players coming through and use the third team, or development team, to nurture their talent. Many have represented the county, while 14-year-old Eloise Della-Spina, Robert’s daughter, has played for England U17s at indoor cricket.

Larwood Park, named after Nuncargate’s England cricket legend, should be ready for Ashfield RUFC to start playing there for the 2019/20 rugby season.