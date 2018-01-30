Landslide victory for rampant Ashfield Ladies

Rampant Ashfield Ladies cruised to an emphatic 60-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Littleborough Warriors which lifted them into second place in the North-East First Division of the National Conference.

Ashfield started as they meant to go on, pressurising the Littleborough try-line and opening the scoring after ten minutes through number eight Danii Booth, who was also involved in the second try for Leanne Reeves.

Players’ player-of-the-match, centre Abby Wood, then powered through to score two tries in quick succession and more constant pressure saw scrum-half Bek Daft increase the lead to 29-0 by half-time with the help of two Chip Harrison conversions.

More tries followed in the second period from Megan Warsop (2), Eira Byrne, Booth and Reeves, who also kicked three conversions.

Ashfield have a break from league action this weekend.