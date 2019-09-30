Lammas skater Mills hopes for GB call-up after winning more medals

A successful product of the ice rink at the Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton has maintained his prolific run of form with more medals at high-ranking competitions.

Callum Mills, 20, who trains at the Lammas, has special needs and competes in inclusive skating events up and down the country.

Since April, he has bagged a host of gold, silver and bronze medals, and could soon be winning a place in Great Britain’s ice skating squad for the Special Olympics next year.

In an event at Glasgow, Mills won no fewer than six golds and finished second overall in the Paralympics category and third overall in the British inclusive skating category.

At Edinburgh, he won two golds, and at the International Inclusive and Paralympics Jeans for Genes event last month, he landed four golds.

Mills used to live in Mansfield but is now based in Shuttlewood, near Bolsover, with proud mum Michelle, who said: “Callum works extremely hard. His next big competition is in January.”