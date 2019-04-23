Kyle Ryde makes successful start to new motorcycling season

Jacksdale rider Kyle Ryde made a successful start to the new British Motorcycle Championship season at sunny Silverstone.

In both races over the Easter weekend, Ryde was the top bike in the GP2 class. He was fifth overall in Saturday’s contest, even though he struggled to lay up with the pace of the frontrunners, and then he came a terrific third overall in the feature race 24 hours later after improvements to his bike had been made.

The 21-year-old Ryde also made a last-lap dash to take third spot in the sprint race.

The high temperatures very much favoured GP2 bikes on slick tyres, but it was still a very pleasing first meeting of the 2019 campaign for Ryde, who is back in the GP2 class after starting last term in the Superbike category.

He is on an RS Racing machine, owned by Ryan Saxelby, for whom Ryde won the 125cc Championship as a youngster back in 2011. Saxelby won the GP2 Championship last season, with Josh Owen in the saddle.

Ryde said: “After some good winter training and some recent testing in Spain, I am feeling more confident than I ever have at the beginning of a season.”

The GP2 races are running alongside the Supersport 600cc class, with both offering support to the popular British Superbike scene.