Kyle Ryde full of confidence ahead of new motorcycling season

Jacksdale jet-setter Kyle Ryde says he is a confident mood ahead of another season in the British Motorcycle Championship.

The 21-year-old Ryde will resume in the British GP2 class, where he competed successfully towards the backend of last year after intiially contesting the Superbike class.

He will be on an RS Racing machine, owned by Ryan Saxelby, for whom Ryde won the 125cc Championship as a youngster back in 2011. Saxelby won the GP2 Championship last season, with Josh Owen in the saddle.

“I am glad to be teaming up with my old boss,” said Ryde. “After some good winter training and some recent testing in Spain, I am feeling more confident than I ever have at the beginning of a season.

“With another old friend of mine, Jake Archer, alongside me on our second machine, we should be one of the most formidable teams in the paddock for the GP2 series.”

After two years of evaluation, the GP2 bikes are of a similar specification to those seen at European Championship level and in the Moto GP Championship.

The GP2 races will run alongside the Supersport 600cc class, with both offering support to the popular British Superbike scene. The season starts over the Easter weekend at Silverstone.