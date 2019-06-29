Joseph Hayes the hero as Cuckney claim NPL win in final over

There were milestones for two Cuckney players as their improved form in the Notts Premier League continued with a second win of the season.

Jonathan Ball claimed his 400th NPL wicket and James Hawley passed 6,500 runs in the competition.

But as the Bears just edged out Attenborough to win by two wickets in the final over, it was Joseph Hayes who was the hero.

He guided the tail through two crucial stands as Cuckney won with four balls to spare.

Hayes, who earlier claimed a run out, hit 52 not out from just 36 balls, striking five boundaries.

He put on 28 for the eighth wicket with Alex Willerton (15 from 16 balls( and then a further unbroken 32 for the ninth wicket as number 120 Jake Tong hit 11 from 13 balls.

The home side had totalled 232 for six with Ball taking four for 57 to lead Cuckney’s wicket-taking.

Their run-chase saw them at 67 for three before a partnership of 67 between Hawley (49) and Tom Ullyott (41) steadied the ship.

Then Hayes stepped in to ensure a thrilling late win.

It left Cuckney in eighth place with 119 points.

Elsewhere in the NPL, Farnsfield are 10th and one place outside the relegation zone after losing at home to Plumtree, who moved off the bottom of the table for the first time this season after recording a second consecutive win.

The away side opted to bat first, compiling 242 all out in their 50 overs. Callum McKenzie claimed three for 51 and Mathew Roberts three for 64 as the Farnsfield attack toiled.

Their run-chase overcame the loss of captain and opener Steven Musgrove for one.

A 41-ball half-century by Solomon Budinger, who struck a six and nine fours, was at the heart of a 53-run stand for the second wicket with McKenzie.

Budinger fell for 51 but McKenzie carried on to make 47, including seven boundaries.

Curtis Mitchell also added 38 as he put on 49 for the fourth wicket with McKenzie.

He then added 43 with Matthew Roberts for the next wicket, but from 189 for four Farnsfield subsided to 205 all out and a 37-run defeat.