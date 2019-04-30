Huge haul of medals for Nova Centurion swimmers

A huge medal-haul was achieved by swimmers from the Mansfield and Nottingham Nova Centurion county squads at the 2019 East Midlands Championships.

No fewer than 20 swimmers bagged a total of 21 gold medals, 12 silvers and eight bronzes, with the pick of the bunch being outstanding 12-year-old Evie Johnson. She collected six golds, one silver and one bronze.

Nova’s top boy at the championships, which were held at the weekend at the Corby International 50-metre Pool in Northanmptonshire, was 13-year-old Alfie Silver, who pocketed three golds and one bronze.

Gold medals were also scooped by nine other Nova swimmers in a terrific demonstration of competitive swimming.

The event was predominantly for 12 and 13-year-olds who had posted the tough qualification times, but there was also an open-age 800m freestyle competition for the boys and an open-age 1500m freestyle competition for the girls.

The full list of all the medal winners, finalists and top-eight finishers is:

Evie Johnson (12yrs) (6,1,1) won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Individual Medley with a winning time of 2.34.04.Evie also won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Butterfly with a winning time of 2.35.99. Evie also won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Breaststroke in a winning time of 3.00.43. Evie also won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 50m Butterfly in a winning time of 32.09. Evie also won Gold in the 11/12yrs 400m Individual Medley in a winning time of 5.23.41. Evie also won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 100m Butterfly in a winning time of 1.10.29. Evie also won a Silver medal in the final of the 11/12yrs 200m Freestyle final in a time of 2.21.24. Evie also won the Bronze medal in the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Backstroke in a time of 2.39.20.

Alfie Silver (13yrs) (3,0,1) won Gold in the 13yrs final of the 200m Freestyle with a winning time of 2.14.57. Alfie also won Gold in the 13yrs final of the 50m Backstroke with a winning time of 31.57. Alfie also won Gold in the final of the 13yrs 100m Backstroke in a winning time of 1.08.35. Alfie also won the Bronze medal in the final of the 200m Individual Medley in a time of 2.32.61. Alfie also finished 7th in the final of the 13yrs 200m Backstroke final.

Rose Dickerson (13yrs) (2,1,0) won Gold in the 13yrs 50m Butterfly final in a winning time of 30.62. Rose also won Gold in the 13yrs 50m Backstroke final in a winning time of 32.69. Rose also won Silver in the 13yrs final of the 100m Backstroke with a time of 1.11.37. Rose also finished 4th in the 13yrs 200m Backstroke final and 7th in the 13yrs final of the 100m Butterfly.

Jessica Brandom (12yrs) (2,0,2) won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 100m Freestyle with a winning time of 1.05.30. Jessica also won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 50m Freestyle in a winning time of 30.00. Jessica also won Bronze in the 11/12yrs final of the 100m Backstroke with a time of 1.14.02. Jessica won the Bronze medal in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 5.45.11. Jessica also finished 4th in the 11/12yrs final of the 100m Butterfly, finished 4th in the 11/12yrs 200m Freestyle final, finished 5th in the 11/12yrs 400m Freestyle and finished 5th in the 11/12yrs final of the 50m Butterfly.

Mason Brown (12yrs) (2,0,0) won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 100m Breaststroke with a winning time of 1.25.94. Mason also won Gold in the 11/12yrs final of the 50m Breaststroke in a winning time of 38.74. Mason also finished 6th in the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Individual Medley and 7th in the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Breaststroke event.

Daniel Walker (12yrs) (1,1,0) won Gold in the 11/12yrs 400m Freestyle event with a winning time of 4.53.08. Daniel also won Silver in the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Freestyle with a time of 2.20.74. Daniel also qualified for the final of the 11/12yrs 50m Freestyle final in 3rd place and finished 4th in the final. Daniel also finished 5th in the 11/12yrs final of the 100m Freestyle.

Oliver Silver (13yrs) (1,0,0) won Gold in the final of the 13yrs 200m Butterfly event in a winning time of 2.29.63. Oliver also finished 4th in the 13yrs 400m Freestyle and 5th in the 13yrs 400m Individual Medley.

Livia Kingsland (14yrs) won Gold in the 14yrs 1500m Freestyle event in a winning time of 17.59.02

Rebecca Flisher (17yrs) won Gold in the 17yrs and over 1500m Freestyle event in a winning time of 17.35.63.

Liam Dawson (14yrs) won Gold in the 14yrs 800m Freestyle event in a winning time of 9.00.96.

Joseph Kingsland (16yrs) won Gold in the 16yrs 800m Freestyle event in a winning time of 8.39.36.

James Berry (12yrs) (0,2,1) won Silver in the 11/12yrs final of the 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1.26.24. James also won the Silver medal in the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Breaststroke in a time of 3.06.10. James also won the Bronze medal in the 11/12yrs final of 200m Individual Medley in a time of 2.43.27. James also qualified for the final of the 11/12yrs 200m Backstroke in 7th place but improved in the final to finish 4th. James also qualified for the final of the 11/12yrs 50m Breaststroke in 5th and finished 5th in the final. James also qualified for the final of the 11/12yrs 50m Backstroke in 4th and finished 7th in the final. James also finished 8th in the 11/12yrs final of the 100m Backstroke.

Lewes Shorthose (13yrs) (0, 2,0) won Silver in the 13yrs final of the 50m Backstroke with a time of 32.28. Lewes also won Silver in the 13yrs final of the 100m Backstroke in a time of 1.09.56. Lewes also finished 7th in the 13yrs 200m Freestyle final, finished 7th in the 13yrs 50m Freestyle final and finished 7th in the 13yrs 100m Freestyle event. Lewes also finished 8th in the 13yrs 400m Freestyle.

Rose Gubbins (13yrs) (0,1,1) won the Silver medal in the final of the 13yrs 200m Backstroke event in a time of 2.32.01. Rose also won Bronze in the 13yrs final of the 100m Backstroke with a time of 1.11.49. Rose also qualified for the final of the 13yrs 100m Freestyle in 4th place and finished 4th in the final. Rose also finished 4th in the 13yrs 400m Freestyle event and 4th in the final of the 13yrs 200m Freestyle event. Rose also finished 6th in the 13yrs 50m Backstroke final.

Kallum Quirke (13yrs) (0,1,0) won Silver in the 13yrs 400m Freestyle with a time of 4.46.39. Kallum also qualified for the final of the 13yrs 200m Freestyle in 3rd place and finished 4th in the final. Kallum also finished 4th in the final of the 100m Freestyle event.

Matthew Cox (12yrs) (0,1,0) won the Silver medal in the 11/12yrs final of the 50m Butterfly in a time of 32.92. Matthew also qualified for the final of the 11/12yrs 100m Butterfly in 5th place but improved in the final to finish 4th. Matthew also qualified for the 11/12yrs final of the 50m Breaststroke in 7th and improved in the final to finish 6th. Matthew also qualified in 6th place for the 11/12yrs final of the 200m Individual Medley and finished 7th in the final.

Evan Hawley (12yrs) (0,1,0) won Silver in the 11/12yrs final of the 50m Breaststroke with a time of 38.75. Evan also qualified for the final of the 11/12yrs 100m Breaststroke in 8th and finished 8th in the final.

Chloe Quinn (16yrs) won Silver in the 16yrs 1500m Freestyle event in a time of 18.17.80.

Jessica Wright (13yrs) (0,0,1) won Bronze in the final of the 13yrs 50m Freestyle final in a time of 29.44. Jessica also qualified for the final of the 13yrs 100m Freestyle in 7th place but improved in the final to 6th.

Joshua Skinner (16yrs) won Bronze in the 16yrs 1500m Freestyle event in a time of 8.44.16.