Holly, 14, ready for her British Minibikes debut

When 14-year-old Mansfield girl Holly Reeves first started karting, she was one of the slowest on the track. Now, she is eagerly looking forward to her debut in the British Minibikes (BMB) Championship.

Such has been the startling progress made by Holly, who even has her own Facebook page so that supporters can follow her in her races.

“Holly just loves minibikes,” said proud mum Rachel. “It is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to get into motorcycle racing for almost any age and ability.

“She has only ever been encouraged, and given and advice and support, and has made some real friends.”

Holly was first inspired by the sport when taken to watch British Superbikes races, and was soon on the karting track at the Lockwell Hill activity centre in Farnsfield.

The BMB Championship began earlier this month and moves on to Holly’s favourite circuit at Tattershall in Lincolnshire in May.