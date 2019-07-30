Hat-trick of wins at Donington Park for lethal Leatherland

Brave Ollerton rider Lynden Leatherland defied atrocious conditions to pull off a superb hat-trick of wins at Donington Park over the weekend.

The 20-year-old Leatherland competed in the GP2 class as part of the Thundersport GB series, and enjoyed a meeting to remember.

He was the fastest bike after a qualifying session in dry weather, but then the rain came down as the racing was about to start.

It didn’t faze Leatherland, though, and he scorched to victory in the opening contest.

“I am always confident in the wet, so I was looking forward to the race,” he said. “I won it by 30 seconds and recorded fast and consistent lap times.”

The track was very patchy for race two, but Leatherland again settled into a perfect rhythm and after a battle for first place with a close rival, he came out on top.

More torrential rain followed through the night, and the track was extremely wet for the third race the following day. Howeever, Leatherland powered through the standing water to romp home by fully 40 seconds.

With the hard work done and lots of confidence gained, he then decided to take no risks and give the fourth race a miss because the important British Championships at Thruxton are coming up this weekend.