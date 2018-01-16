Hat-trick of tries for Warsop in Ashfield Ladies’ win

Meg Warsop scored a hat-trick of tries as Ashfield Ladies chalked up an impressive 27-7 victory over high-flying Derby Viper Ladies in the North-East First Division of the National Conference.

Ashfield bagged five tries in all, with the floodgates were opened by scrum-half Danii Booth, who powered through in the tenth minute after a scrum deep in the Derby 22 left a large, poorly defended blind side.

Players’ player-of-the-match Warsop, starting on the wing, added two more tries before half-time. The first followed another blind-side move and the second capitalised on a loose kick from Derby that she pounced on for a 50-yard run.

She completed her treble just after the break as Ashfield continued to dominate, and the bonus point was collected when forward-of-the-match Leanne Reeves went over.

Derby picked up a consolation try towards the end.