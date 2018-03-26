Harriers’ golden girls steal show on one of biggest stages

A tremendous number of 16 athletes from Mansfield Harriers represented the county at one of the biggest events in the schools athletics calendar, the English Schools Cross-Country Championships.

Nine of them did the club proud at the year seven and primary schools event at Prestwold Hall, near Loughborough, where the stars of the show were the young girls Mathilda Bullough, Ella Kennedy, Jemima Waller, Beth Hamilton, Ruby Milnes and Alex Foster.

In the year-six race, Bullough was an outstanding 60th in a massive field, while Kennedy was only six seconds behind in 72nd and Waller managed 177th, despite recovering from a broken bone in her foot.

In the year-seven race, Hamilton was a superb 80th, with the improving Milnes 88th and Foster picking herself up from a fall to finish an excellent 113th.

For the boys, James Flint was 159th in the year-six race, while Oliver Bullough (88th) and Jake Orr (93rd) both finished in the top 100 in the year-seven event.

The senior leg of the championships was held at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds where, in the freezing cold and on a very heavy course, the Scott twins again put in stellar performances in the senior girls’ race. Mollie was first back for the county in 64th, just ahead of Amber, who was the second Nottinghamnshire runner in 72nd.

In the intermediate girls’ race, Lauren McNeil was the first Notts runner home in 124th, and Jessie Crawshaw the second in 154th in her first county event, despite losing a shoe in the first 100 metres of the 4,000-metre contest.