Hall rounds off busy year with rally win in Australia

Mansfield co-driver Phil Hall rounded off a busy and successful year with a win in his class at the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) in Australia.

The globetrotting Hall, who has competed in a wide range of domestic and international events during 2017, took the RC4 honours alongside Ford Fiesta R2 pilot Rhys Pinter at the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Despite the mammoth journey to contest the event Down Under, the ItsMyMotorsport.com-supported ace felt right at home in the country and was excited to be reunited with Pinter and his team after also sittinhg alongside him in the same rally two years ago.

After a brief test, Hall was ready to take on the gruelling event, which consised of 318km and 21 stages of rugged forest and sandy trails spread across three days.

Progression was the theme and although theirs was the only two-wheel-drive car entered in the international section of the event, Hall and Pinter aimed to match the stage times ofthe more powerful four-wheel-drive machinery.

With eight stages on the opening day, Hall guided Pinter through about 70km of flat-out driving and ended the leg in a trouble-free 27th position overall.

Day two was slightly more eventful after a quick roll left the Fiesta battered but still fully functioning, enabling the duo to battle on and effect repairs overnight.

Sunday was the shortest leg of the event, but heavy rain and the resultant muddy conditions made the going tough for the Fiesta. Hall duly ensured Pinter kept out of trouble to add another WRC finish to the Brit’s tally, finishing in 21st overall and taking the RC4 class honours. Hall was understandably delighted at the outcome, saying: “It was a mega rally and despite a few knockbacks along the way, Rhys drove really well. I’m chuffed to have bagged another WRC class win.

“It certainly wasn’t easy by any means, but of course that’s the lure of contesting these long-haul events. I really enjoy contesting the WRC rounds and I have the added bonus of getting to catch up with all the Australian friends that I’ve made during my rallying exploits out here in the past.

“It was fantastic to have the support of Oakley Australia during my trip, and the event has been a great end to the season. It puts me right where I want to be as I move into what looks like a very exciting 2018 ahead.”