Hall-Fast Industrial Supplies to back Sherwood Wolf Hunt’s youth programme

Mansfield Woodhouse-based rugby league club Sherwood Wolf Hunt have announced a new partnership with Hall-Fast Industrial Supplies.

The Mansfield firm has become the main sponsor of the club’s Junior Rugby League programme, which has been developed to introduce juniors aged 9-16 into the sport.

Malcolm Hall, owner and managing director of Hall-Fast, said: “We’re moving into our eighth year of involvement with our North Nottinghamshire Community Partnership with Nottingham Rugby, which has introduced thousands of juniors from the age of two to rugby union, and we’re proud to add another community club to the list of clubs that we’re supporting in and around Mansfield and further afield.

“We’re very keen to be involved with the growth of Junior Rugby League, in what is the first programme of its kind to have taken place in Mansfield. As a proud Yorkshireman, Rugby League is a sport I grew up with and I’m keen to see the sport develop outside the heartlands.

“This is just the start of our partnership with Sherwood, and we’re looking forward to a continued partnership in the coming years.”

Sherwood Wolf Hunt chairman Adam Bates commented “We are of course delighted to have Malk and his team on board, and already we’re benefiting from their support. They have a proven track record of supporting clubs to develop and I’m confident that with their support and guidance, we can continue to go from strength to strength.”

Only five years-old, Sherwood, based at Debdale Park, have grown rapidly into one of the Midlands strongest Rugby League clubs, and will this year field two open age teams, plus an Under-17s, 15s, 13s and 11s.

For more information on Sherwood’s Junior summer rugby programme, go to https://wolfhuntrl.class4kids.co.uk/login or www.wolfhuntrl.co.uk