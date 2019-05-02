Hales ready to return after 21-day suspension

Nottinghamshire CCC’s Alex Hales is due to return to playing cricket for the county on Friday (3rd) after serving a 21-day suspension.

Hales was suspended by the ECB, reportedly for recreational drug use, and withdrawn from England’s provisional World Cup squad.

But in a statement, Notts say they are now keen to see him return to action as soon as possible.

“The recent events in relation to Alex Hales have been difficult for everyone involved with Nottinghamshire CCC. Alex’s off-field actions have, at times, fallen way short of the behaviours the club expects from any of its staff.

“Following his withdrawal from all England squads this week, we have met with Alex to express our concerns and to re-iterate that such actions cannot continue.

“The meeting was open, honest and constructive and a way forward was agreed between both parties. Alex has expressed a great deal of regret and contrition for his actions and he has ultimately paid a heavy price.

“He accepts that the position he finds himself in is of his own making.

“He knows he has a long road back to redeem himself in the eyes of many people, but that now has to be his aim.

“After much deliberation, we believe it’s in the best interests of all concerned for him to get back to playing cricket for Nottinghamshire as quickly as possible.

“With his suspension now served, he is available for selection for all white-ball cricket for the remainder of the 2019 season, starting with the fixture against Durham on Friday.”

They added: As Alex’s County Club, we will work with him, the PCA and the ECB to look after his welfare and to ensure he receives the support and guidance he needs to work through this experience and to prevent any re-occurrences.