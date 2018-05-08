Great Scott! Amber into top five of national rankings

A superb performance by Amber Scott has lifted the Mansfield Harriers youngster into the top five rankings in the country for U20 female steeplechasers.

Scott travelled to Leicester to take part in Steeplefest, en event specifically designed to give young steeplechasers valuable experience against good-quality opponents.

She clocked a new personal-best time of five minutes, 1.4 seconds for the 1500m event, beating her previous best of 5.21, and leapt into fourth spot in the national rankings.

Meanwhile, on the roads, Harriers’ men’s masters team finished an excellent second, only nine points behind the winners, in the first of a series of five Notts AAA Summer League fixtures, which was held at Hexgreave Hall at Farnsfield. The senior men placed sixth, with their B team 14th.

Leading the way was the in-form Mark Johnson, who finished third, closely followed by young guns Dylan George, who was ninth, and Jordan Boam, who was 12th.

Neil Cope was next in 13th and although more than 350 athletes tackled the men’s race, fine top-100 places were also secured by Andy Wetherill in 39th, Phil Shaw in 43rd, Adam Fairfield in 76th, Nigel Watkin in 84th, Stuart Whysall in 88th, Clive Buck in 92nd and Nathan Stewart in 99th.