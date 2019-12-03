Golds galore for Sherwood Colliery swimmers at Major Oak meet

Numerous swimmers gained top-three places when the Sherwood Colliery club tackled the Major Oak Open Meet at the Water Meadows complex in Mansfield.

The meet is one of the pivotal events of the season, with the younger swimmers aiming for qualification times for the Nottinghamshire county championships.

To a large extent, the weekend belonged to 14-year-old Rhys Cope who, after representing Sherwood for many years and training hard, week in, week out, finally got his reward with his first-ever county championship qualification times in the 50m freestyle and butterfly.

Mind you, ten-year-old Sam Price ran him close for star billing because he picked up four gold medals, in the 400m, 200m and 100m freestyle and 200m butterfly, four silvers and two bronzes.

In the same age group, Oliver Richmond won one gold, two silvers and a two bronzes, while Harvey-Jaye Allsopp was not fazed by being younger than most, at nine, as he scooped three golds, a silver and bronze.

Other boys to bag golds were 13-year-olds Sam Potts and Callum Brookes and 15-year-old Owen Harding, who all won one apiece.

For the girls, the headline act was 12-year-old Rebecca Darrington, who finished the weekend with five golds in the 200m individual medley, 100m and 200m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

Five golds were also won by 14-year-old Heidi Marriott, three by 14-year-old Olivia Barrett, two by 13-year-old Sophie Cooke and one apiece by 14-year-old Grace Manson and 15-year-olds Suranne Cave and Lily Mitchell.