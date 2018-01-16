Golden boy Mitchell is pride of the Midlands

A star member of Sutton Harriers Athletics Club brought home a magnificent gold medal from the English Indoor Combined Events Championships, held in Sheffield.

Jordan Mitchell finished the opening day of the championships in 21st place overall after racking up 2,296 points. However, after the second day, his position rose to ninth overall with a personal-best score of 4,148 points, and that was enough to secure him top spot in the Midlands Championships, which ran alongside the main event.

Meanwhile several other members of the Harriers club contested the Bolsover 10K, which was re-arranged after having to be postpooned just before the festive holiday.

Star of the show was Michelle Willcocks, who won the ladies’ event in a new personal-best (PB) time of 37.43 minutes.

Teammate Sally Hughes finished fifth in 40.29 and won the female over-45 veterans’ category by a large margin, while the third lady home for Harriers was Rebecca Barson in ninth after clocking 44.38.

For the men, the ever-improving Wayne Lowe ran under 40 minutes (39.30) to finish 37th and second in the over-40 male veterans’ category to add more gloss to his preparations for the London Marathon later this year.

Also under the 40-minute mark was Chris Holmes, with 39.58, which was a sterling performance considering he is still recovering from a virus.

Other Harriers who ran the folling, but fairly fast, course were: Anthony Freeman 44.11, Dave Herbert 46.31, Clare Coombes 46.16, Anton Newell 46.44, Tracy Parker 47.30, Yvette Robinson 48.18, Kate Simpson 53.14, James Simpson 53.13, David Ward 55.50 and Kirsty Willets, who dipped under an hour in her first 10K with 59.55.

Elsewhere, Sutton Harriers finished second in the U15 boys’ team category at the latest round of the North Midlands Cross-Country League, held at Wollaton Park in Nottingham. The squad was made up of Jenson Connell, Charlie Norman, Stan Clarke and Will Fairweather.