Four-try Ducker inspires magnificent display by Mansfield

Rich praise was lavished on Mansfield for a victory at Grimsby that was hailed as “one of their best away performances in recent seasons”.

Centre Joe Ducker scored four tries as Mansfield defeated the Humbersiders 35-8 to leap above them and into the top five of the Midlands 3 East (North) division table in the National League.

From the start, the blue-and-whites showed intent, power and a desire to win, which thrilled head coach Wayne Robinson.

“This was exactly what we have been looking for in our performances away from home,” said Robinson. “After the previous week’s defeat, the lads were really up for it, and I cannot tell you how delighted I am for them putting in such a brilliant display.”

Centre Ducker led the way. The Grimsby defence couldn’t cope with his pace and power, and his partner-in-crime, Regan Hubbard, also enjoyed a fine afternoon, slotting five conversions.

However, it was youngster Zan Chiappetta, a player in the club’s Colts team last year, who drew first blood in the match with a well-taken try. The speedy Chiappetta improves each week, as does fellow Colts graduate Kyan Johnson, whose strength on the wing made him a threat all afternoon. Another notable performance came from Adam Rowbottom, who was pressed into action at the last minute as scrum-half and did not disappoint.

For their part, Grimsby were certainly not in the mood to roll over, but they struggled with the intensity and slickness that the visitors brought to the game. Yes, they did hit back swiftly with a penalty of their own to bring the score to 7-3, but the Mansfield pack did what it always does, competing well at every breakdown and securing set-piece ball, and with such a fine platform to work off, it wasn’t long before man-of-the-match Ducker claimed his first try. To compound the misery for the home team, Ducker struck again shortly afterwards as Mansfield increased their advantage to 21-3, and just before half-time, he completed his hat-trick for the team’s fourth try bonus point.

Ten minutes into the second period, Grimsby cut the deficit to 28-8, and proceeded to apply concerted pressure with some spirited and inventive play. But inevitably, it was Ducker who had the final word, topping a splendid all-round performance with his fourth try ten minutes from the end.

This Saturday (2.15 pm), Mansfield host Kesteven at Eakring Road.