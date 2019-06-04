Former Coventry Bears captain Richie Hughes signs for Sherwood Wolf Hunt

Sherwood Wolf Hunt have captured the signing of former Coventry Bears Captain Richie Hughes.

The hooker boasts an impressive CV, having previously played for the Widnes Vikings academy, and Great Britain students.

Hughes will bring some much-needed experience to what is a youthful Sherwood side.

Hughes has relocated to North Nottinghamshire to take up a role with the prison service, and struggled to commit to the demands of semi-pro rugby league.

Wolf Hunt head coach Glenn Holt said: “We’re delighted to have Richie on board. He’s an out and out rugby league player and we know he’ll fit in well with the group we’ve got.”

Hughes will make his home debut this Saturday against Derby City RLFC in the Midlands North League.