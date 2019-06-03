Flying start to new season by Mansfield Triathlon Club

A series of race wins and podium positions has got the new season off to a terrific start for Mansfield Triathlon Club.

Pride of place has gone to Hannah Shooter, who was the first woman home and also took first place in her age group at the Southwell Triathlon. She finished in 58 minutes, 44 seconds, fully eight and a half minutes ahead of her nearest age-group rival.

Tony Alcock also topped his age category, romping home in 56.14, while Emily Alcock was second in her age group after clocking one hour, 11 minutes and 54 seconds.

Two age-group fourth placings were claimed by Kurtis Nogueira, in his first season of adult racing, and Deborah Kerry, while strong performances were delivered by club debutant Robert Bradley, Andrew Parker and Stephen Fowkes.

The Mansfield club also did well at the Nottingham Triathlon, with Tony Alcock second in his age group and Deborah Kerry third. In the youth categories, Nogueira and Emily Alcock posted respectable times.

The same team of four competed at the Lincoln Triathlon, where Tony Alcock was again runner-up in his age category. Emily Alcock and Deborah Kerry were fourth in their age bracket, while Nogueira completed his first-ever adult race in one hour, 18 minutes and 38 seconds.

Meanwhile, the club’s long-distance specialists, John Tansley, Chris Martin and Chris White, have also been in fine form, with Martin completing a 32.6-mile running course in the Spire Ultra-Marathon in six hours, 45 minutes.