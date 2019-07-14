First win of the season gives Farnsfield a boost in Notts Premier League relegation battle

Farnsfield boosted their Notts Premier League survival hopes after getting their first win of the season against relegation rivals Attenborough.

It leaves them just ten points adrift from safety.

Farnsfield chose to bat first after winning the toss, getting contributions from much of their top order on the way to 211 for 7.

Freddie Skelton with 31 and Mathew Roberts (39) chipped in as Curtis Mitchell passed his half century in 64 balls, finishing unbeaten on 65.

Arjun Sandhu picked up 3 for 25 late in the innings.

David Loveridge and Mathew Roberts were the stars with the ball in the second innings, after Attenborough got to 76 for 1 thanks to a stand of 74 between Savin Perera and Ben Kitt (38).

Perera got to his 50 in 73 balls, but no further, falling for 51 one ball later. Passing 1000 NPL runs, presumably scant consolation.

Ben Shaw was the lone resister from that point, he was there at the end, unbeaten on 39 as wickets fell all around him.

No-on else able to score more than 5 as the chase ended after 40 overs on 148. Loveridge claimed 4 for 38 but Roberts outdid him with figures of 5 for 34 from 12 overs.