Farnsfield hold NPL leaders Kimberley Institute

Farnsfield held the leaders of the Owzat-Cricket Nottinghamshire Premier League, Kimberley Institute, who entered the 19th round of fixtures with a 33 point lead over Cavaliers & Carrington.

The home side won the toss and invited Kimberley to bat, making early inroads to reduce their vistors to 28 for 3 and later 75 for 5.

Tom Rowe started the fightback, taking 64 balls to reach 50. He was out shortly after for 53, having scored half of his side’s 106 for 6.

Dominic Wheatley and Alex King then shared the key partnership, with Wheatley compiling a 79-ball half century as the pair added 87. Wheatley totalled 64 and King 31 as a flurry of late wickets saw the innings close on 194 for 9, with Joseph Worrall completing a haul of 5 for 45 from 11 overs. Farnsfield, in reply, set out their stall for a draw, which they achieved comfortably, finishing on 127 for 6 from their 50 overs.

Liam Patterson-White top-scored with 20, whilst Alex King grabbed 3 for 27.

Cuckney remain fifth after being held to a draw by Hucknall at the New Gatehouse Ground. The hosts won the toss, inserting Cuckney who tallied 202 for 8.

Openers Tom Keast and James Hawley put on 73 to start the innings, Keast going on to a 92-ball 50 before being dismissed next ball.

Nick Keast added a further 35 but, despite a number of starts, the Bears were unable to really push on, with five bowlers sharing the eight wickets.

With three Hucknall batters being dismissed for ducks in a total of five balls, an early score of 21 for four was no surprise.

George Buckthorpe was joined by Robin Maxwell in a partnership of 82 to steady the innings.

Buckthorpe made an 85-ball 50 on his way to 62. Maxwell carried on to reach his half-century in 88 balls, before being dismissed for 58.

Despite that, Hucknall hung on to finish 178 for seven. Dan Hadlow claimed three for 12 for Cuckney.