European silver medals for Katie and her taekwondo dad

Teenager Katie Scales and her dad, Simon, very much kept it in the family when they travelled to Poland to compete at the Open European Taekwondo Championships.

For they brought home three silver medals between them, while 15-year-old Katie’s efforts contributed to the British team collectively winning most medals and being crowned the overall champions.

Simon Scales celebrates his success.

Katie, who is a year-ten student at Ashfield School, has been a taekwondo player since the age of four and is now a 2nd dan black belt, as well as the holder of several national titles, including five gold medals this year alone.

In Poland, she faced tough opposition from all over Europe but performed superbly, showing the benefits of the dedication and hard work she has put into her training.

The next goal on Katie’s list is to represent England in South Korea, birthplace of taekwondo, at the world championships in 2020.

She is back home, training hard at the Inspire Taekwondo club in Mansfield, which is owned by dad Simon, 46, who has long been a renowned exponent of martial arts. He won two silver medals in Poland to add to his long career of success.

Based at Samworth Church Academy, Inspire, which is affiliated to the Heart of England Taekwondo Group, is a family-orientated club where parents often train with their children. As well as Katie, Simon has a 12-year-old son, Thomas, who is keen on the sport too.