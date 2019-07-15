English Schools medal glory for Mansfield Harriers’ shot putter

A stellar performance by Kelsey Pearce, of Mansfield Harriers, landed the second bronze medal of her career at the English Schools Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.

Two years ago, Pearce was third as a junior, and she repeated the dose here in the intermediate girls’ shot put, firing 15.44 metres. She could now earn a call-up to represent her country at the upcoming Schools International. In the same event, teammate Ellie Sheppard enjoyed a fine debut to throw 11.16 metres.

Three other girls to shine were Lauren McNeil, Jess Lake and Beth Hamilton, while Bryony Evans enjoyed a solid debut in the javelin, finishing 16th with 35.08 metres.

McNeil was seventh in the intermediate girls’ 1500m final, tiring on the last lap after leading the field. She clocked 4.39 11, having recorded the national standard time of 4.37.92 in her heat.

Lake was seventh in the intermediate girls’ 300m hurdles final, where she suffered from being in the outside lane, and Hamilton was a superb sixth in her junior girls’ 1500m heat, even though she was one of the youngest runners.

Meanwhile, Ben Smith just missed out on a place in the final of the intermediate boys’ 1500m, recording four minutes, 12.13 seconds in a strong heat.