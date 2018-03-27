England star Chris Robshaw launches awards for grassroots rugby

Rugby clubs in the Mansfield and Ashfield area have been invited to enter the Crabbie’s 2018 National Rugby Awards, which give recognition to clubs and players for their contribution to the sport.

England international Chris Robshaw officially launched the awards, which are open to clubs of all sizes and aimed at honouring not only achievements on the field but also the dedication and commitment of individuals.

Lucy Cottrell, of Crabbie’s, said: “We are an avid supporter of grassroots rugby. The glamour of international tournaments is exciting, but the roots of rugby begin in local club communities. It’s the principles learned and nurtured during the early stages that build strong foundations for players’ sporting careers.

“The extensive support network local communities create around the game is invaluable, not just the players, but club members and players’ families and friends too.

“There’s a real passion at grassroots level that deserves to be recognised and that’s why we would like local clubs in Nottinghamshire to join us to celebrate everything that’s great about rugby.”

Categories include club of the year, players of the year, coach of the year and volunteer of the year. Clubs can enter for free online at www.nationalrugbyawards.co.uk