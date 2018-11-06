England call-up for Mansfield girls’ rugby captain

The inspirational captain of Mansfield U18 girls’ rugby union team could soon be representing her country.

Fly-half Georgina Tasker, a 16-year-old pupil at Samworth Church Academy, has been chosen to be part of England Rugby’s national talent development group.

Her selection is reward for the exceptional progress she has made since joining the club four years ago.

Georgina, who also plays for Loughborough Lightning in the Women’s Premiership, said: “It was a surprise, but I’m very excited by it. I hope to play for England at some point. It’s the dream of many people who take up rugby.”

Andy Foster, chairman of Mansfield Rugby Club, said: “Georgina is an inspiration because she works hard and trains hard, and if she gets a knock, she gets back up.

“It’s an attitude that is paying off. While we at the club are very proud of her, she should be proud of herself.”

Dave Blake, one of Mansfield’s coaches, said: “Georgina came to the club as someone who hadn’t played rugby before.

“While she has an abundance of natural talent, she has also shown exactly the right attitude, determination and commitment.

“This is only the sixth season of girls’ rugby at Mansfield, but we have outstanding individuals and a section that is strong and continues to grow.”